Hartford entrepreneurs celebrate opening of dozens of businesses at Parkville Market

On Wednesday morning, Hartford Mayor Arunan Arulampalam joined local business owners and entrepreneurs to celebrate the opening of nearly a dozen businesses on Park Street.

“The diversity of the businesses behind me reflect the diversity of our city,” Arulampalam said. “The excitement and growth and vibrancy of our city."

Breweries, salons, photo studios and sewing companies were among the business to open in the multi-use space.

Beauty Bridge owner Saasha Plefka moved into her space in November of last year and said locating her saloon in Parkville gives her access to diverse clientele.

“We love Parkville,” she said. “This is a great neighborhood just because it's very diverse. It is very safe, and it's convenient for our clients.”

Young entrepreneur Dominque Mohamed is looking to create a safe space for Gen Z clientele to share their creativity.

“I really wanted to open up a space outside of you know, the typical bar or club really wanted to cultivate an area of cultural change,” said Mohamed, who started LUX Studio. “An environment for young adults and millennials and younger children for us to come together and host amazing events and collaborate and network.”

Mohamed plans to host a “shades of pink women’s brunch” on March 30th, which encourages discussion around branding and networking.