Hartford Extends Partnership With CVS for Rapid COVID-19 Testing Through End of Year

Good news coming out of Hartford - the city’s partnership with CVS for rapid COVID-19 testing at the Arroyo Recreation Center has been extended through Dec 2020.

According to Mayor Luke Bronin, it was originally through the end of June and extended through September. This time, it will stay through the end of this calendar year.

This announcement comes on the hills of two new initiatives involving school-based testing. That's where school nurses are collecting samples from students who are symptomatic or maybe have been exposed and school based mobile testing.

Bronin said they have seen an increase in the number of cases per week in the city. He said officials aren't totally surprised due to the fact that there are more opportunities for people to physically be in the same place.

"I don’t think the spike we're seeing is so dramatic or so profound that it means we need to change course in any policy area," said Bronin, "But I do think we need to remember that we’re are still in the midst of a pandemic and the things we do personally really does matter."

The mayor did want to reiterate an important message about testing saying anyone who wants to get a test can come and get a test.

"Here in Hartford you don’t need to have symptoms, you don’t need insurance, you don’t need to have a prescription you don’t need to pay you don’t even need a ride because you can call 311 and you can get a ride."

The city has a dozen testing sites that are open and operating every day.