Multiple families were forced from their homes by a fire in Hartford Wednesday.

Fire officials battled a two-alarm fire on the second and third floors of a multi-family home at 424 New Britain Ave. Wednesday afternoon.

No one was hurt, but the building is not safe at this time and the residents on all three floors are displaced, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

More details were not immediately available.