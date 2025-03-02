Hartford

Hartford family calls on community after losing everything in fire

By Sydney Boyo

NBC Connecticut

Last month, a heavy fire in Hartford took Rosa Arroyo’s home, where she lived with her mother, stepfather, husband and kids.

“Everything was a total loss.” Arroyo said outside of the motel she and her family are now staying at. “It’s not easy here being with kids and you know, it’s been a whole 360, a change.”

Arroyo says she lost her dog in the fire and her stepfather, 66-year-old Carlos Maldonado. She describes Maldonado as a hardworking man.

“I can say that he was a person that he had a heart for everyone,” she said. Maldonado was a father, son, stepfather, brother and grandfather. The family credits him for saving the life of his grandson of their GoFundMe page.

“He was a warrior,” said his sister Myriam Maldonado in Spanish. “He was always there for his family.”

The Hartford Fire Department says the fire started on the first floor of the multi-family home inside of the washing machine control panel. It spread, displacing five families.

Arroyo says her household is being helped by the American Red Cross, but the family has started two separate GoFundMe pages for the funeral and to get back up on their feet. She also says they’re asking the community for prayers.

“If anybody would like to help and because this was like I said, a very devastating loss both physical and everything that we lost,” she said.

Funeral arrangements for Maldonado are still being worked out by the family. Anyone interested in helping the family can click here.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
