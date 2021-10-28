Hartford Family Mourns Murdered Father

A Hartford family wants justice for a big hole that’s been left in their family.

Alton Veal only lived to know his twin daughters for about a month of their lives after he was shot and killed March 27.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

On Thursday, family members, including Veal’s 4-year-old son, showed up at court pushing for change and justice.

“My son still looks for his dad every day, at the door, he says his dad is outside,” said Veal’s wife, Nikita Santos Veal.

Ceshaun Outlaw of Hartford faced a judge Thursday.

The 41-year-old is accused of shooting and killing the boy’s father, 30-year-old Veal of Hartford.

“The only thing I’m asking for is justice to be honest with you. I hope he gets what he deserves,” said Santos Veal.

Hartford Police responded to the area of Enfield and Capen streets around 7:30 that March evening after their Shot Spotter activation, which alerts them of gunfire around the city, picked up on six rounds fired.

Police say Veal died at a hospital from a gunshot to his chest.

“When this happened, we was there at the hospital, and it’s just sad,” said Veal’s uncle, Robert Veal.

According to court documents, police say through surveillance video they pieced together the evening.

Detectives said they see Veal punch another man before he was shot multiple times by Outlaw.

Court documents don’t describe what the fight was over.

Outlaw was arrested earlier this month.

His lawyer said her client disputes the charge against him.

Outlaw remains in custody and has not entered a plea.

Police tell us Outlaw is one of 18 arrests they’ve made in connection with the 30 murders in the capital city so far this year.

Veal’s family wants folks to remember these are more than just numbers, they’re loved ones.

“I feel like these young men who are trying to make a point, make a name for themselves. Cut it out. Y'all taking people’s fathers, brothers,” said Santos Veal.