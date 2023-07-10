Hartford Festival of Jazz kicks off Thursday

Come Thursday, the annual Hartford Festival of Jazz will be taking over Bushnell Park with nearly 30 musicians, food vendors, and cocktails.

Officials from the Greater Hartford Arts Council said the festival is expected to bring in over $3 million for the city.

"I am overjoyed. Blown away. Ecstatic!" said Greater Hartford Arts Council board member Renee Smith.

"This event draws people from everywhere," Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.

Organizers expect tens of thousands of people from across the country will be in Connecticut for the event.

They'll get the chance to enjoy not just music, but culture -- local and international jazz artists, along with food and drinks.

Local businesses benefit too.

"We're looking at a sold-out weekend which is always every exciting," said Katie Fields, director of sales at the Goodwin Hotel.

Organizers said the festival is a large driver for the economy and gives businesses like the Goodwin hotel a boost.

"They're super important to bring business into Hartford in general," Fields added.

Now, committee members who have worked hard to put together a set list, acts, and advertise and promote the festival are just praying the weather holds up.

"I haven't slept in three days the only thing we're hoping is that the rain stays gone," said Diana Wimbish, board member of the Greater Hartford Arts Council.

The festival runs from Thursday July 13 through Sunday, July 16 in Bushnell Park.

The Greater Hartford Arts Council will also kick off the Paul Brown Monday Night Jazz series with native and international musicians.

Click here for more information on times and musical artists at the Hartford Festival of Jazz.