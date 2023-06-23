Hartford

Hartford fire victim remembered as a dedicated father

By Jeremy Chen

NBC Connecticut

We’re learning more about the two people who died in a house fire in Hartford Monday. They are father and son with the father’s employer saying it’s a tragic loss for the family and to his co-workers.

“He had a really quirky sense of humor. It took a little while to get to know him, but once you did, they said he’s a really funny guy.”

That’s how Bryan Stolz remembers Jose Gonzales Sr. who he says worked for him at Winterberry Gardens in Southington. He says Gonzales Sr. was well-liked in the crew.

“Everyone talked about how focused he was on family. He was a real hard worker. Very reliable, very trustworthy,” he said.

Stolz, the CEO of Winterberry Gardens says Gonzales and his 13-year-old son Jose Gonzales Jr. died after a house fire on Bulkeley Ave. in Hartford on Monday.  A memorial stands outside the home showing  photos of the two victims. Stolz says Gonzales Sr. tried to save his teenage son.

“That’s the worst nightmare as a parent. You wake up and your family’s in trouble,” he said.

The news devastating when co-workers learned about what happened.

“They were just heartbroken for him. It just showed how well respected and how well-regarded he was,” Stolz said.

He says he’s in touch with the family and his business is helping raise money to help them get through in the short-term.

“They have a lot to deal with right now, so we’re trying to help them connect to some organizations that are really great,” Stolz said.

He says this is the best way to reflect who Gonzales Sr. was as a person.

“He lived and talked about them, and it was clear that was where his focus was,” he said.

Stolz says the father leaves behind his wife and four-year-old son. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

