Hartford First Night brings business to downtown Hartford

Hartford First Night brought thousands of people to the downtown area with many of them eating and drinking at local restaurants and bars.

It was a crowded affair for businesses in downtown Hartford as thousands of people came to the area to ring in 2025.

The Italian restaurant Salute said it was booked solid through the late afternoon to late evening.

“They want to have an early dinner, go see the 6 o’clock fireworks, walk around town, and then get home by 7 o’clock, 8 o’clock, for the kids,” James Cosgrive, the owner of Salute, said.

The recently opened Hartford Flavor Cocktail Parlour hosted a New Year’s Eve dinner for the first time.

The operations manager, Tiffany Nevers, said being on Pratt Street brings benefits to her business, especially with events like First Night happening periodically.

“I'm sure with walk-ins tonight, we'll certainly exceed 100 guests,” she said.

It was the same at Pietro’s Pizza, where they were anticipating a New Year’s Eve rush.

“People are going to want to eat before they go out and do things, and then they're going to be eating after,” Samantha Stramel, an employee at Pietro’s Pizza, said.

Hartford First Night organizers said they expected thousands to be in the city to celebrate the new year. They say it’s an important time for many downtown businesses.

“This is a celebration of our city’s art, culture, civic life, and our small business,” Jennifer Crookes, of Hartford First Night, said.