Hartford

Hartford Fund Offers Residents Help With Flooding

Flooding in Hartford August 19 2021
NBC Connecticut

The city of Hartford is looking at ways to help residents whose homes have been damaged by flooding events.

A $500,000 Flood Mitigation Relief Fund will offer some relief to homeowners and small businesses, up to $7,500 in grant money per property.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Hartford experienced a series of historic flooding storms this year, but some homeowners say they've been dealing with the issues for years, even after projects that were meant to make neighborhoods less susceptible to flooding.

"We're under no illusions that this fixes this problem and we're under no illusions that this makes everybody whole who suffered a loss," Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said. "This is a way to help folks who experienced some loss to cover some of those costs."

Local

coronavirus in connecticut 4 mins ago

Connecticut's COVID-19 Test Positive Rate Climbs Above 5%

Newington 27 mins ago

Man Came to Newington From Italy For 15-Year-Old Girl He Met Online: Police

Funds can be used to reimburse or pay for work that needs to be done, including cleanup, mold remediation and projects to make homes more resilient to flooding.

For more information on the Flood Mitigation Assistance Program, contact Shawana Bowens at shawana.bowens@hartford.gov or 860-757-9030.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us