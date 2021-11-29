Hartford Fund Offers Residents Help With Flooding

The city of Hartford is looking at ways to help residents whose homes have been damaged by flooding events.

A $500,000 Flood Mitigation Relief Fund will offer some relief to homeowners and small businesses, up to $7,500 in grant money per property.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Hartford experienced a series of historic flooding storms this year, but some homeowners say they've been dealing with the issues for years, even after projects that were meant to make neighborhoods less susceptible to flooding.

"We're under no illusions that this fixes this problem and we're under no illusions that this makes everybody whole who suffered a loss," Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said. "This is a way to help folks who experienced some loss to cover some of those costs."

Funds can be used to reimburse or pay for work that needs to be done, including cleanup, mold remediation and projects to make homes more resilient to flooding.

For more information on the Flood Mitigation Assistance Program, contact Shawana Bowens at shawana.bowens@hartford.gov or 860-757-9030.