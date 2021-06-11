Hartford Gun Buyback Happening This Weekend

Hartford residents say they are feeling the effects of a rise in gun violence in the city.

"My son can’t go outside and play in the front yard and it’s sad," Brian Delvanne said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

So far in 2021, there have been 18 homicides in Hartford, compared to 12 at this time last year.

"My family can’t sit outside and have a barbecue because there’s shooting at this time in broad daylight, in midday, late, shootout all day," Delvanne said.

But in an effort to get more guns off the street, Hartford police will host a gun buyback.

The buyback will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Johnson Stewart Community Center, at 127 Martin Street.

"The program is fully anonymous. You can come in, give no names, no idea, no questions asked, and you will get a hand receipt showing that you turned in a gun," Sgt. Chris Mastroianni said.

The gun buyback has been taking place in Hartford for nearly seven years

"I think what it does it gives some people an Avenue to get rid of them a lot of people have guns in their house and they just don’t know how to get rid of them," Sgt. Mastroianni said.

Hartford police have no expectations as to how many guns will be turned in Saturday.

"It’s hard to measure the effect the gun buyback has, but we have gotten over 650 guns in just the past few years and it’s hard to measure the effect. But anytime you can get 600 guns safely handled, that’s a good thing," Sgt. Mastroianni said.