Second COVID-19 Testing Site to Open at Bradley Airport

Hartford HealthCare and the Connecticut Airport Authority have announced a partnership for a second COVID-19 testing site at Bradley Airport.

During a news conference at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday morning. officials said coronavirus testing that has been available in the terminal for around a month and a half will still be only for people who are traveling through Bradley Airport that day.

Now that there will be a new testing site, the Connecticut Airport Authority is working with airlines to make testing part of the reservation process and alerting passengers who are booking flights that tests are available.

Officials said a second site will be open on Monday, before Thanksgiving and it will be available for anyone from the community who needs testing. It will be conveniently placed, according to officials, and it will be open seven days per week, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Multiple lines will be set up to accommodate more people.

People coming for the test will remain in their vehicles and get a nasal swap test.

This comes as cases of COVID-19 increase and there is additional demand for testing.

On Tuesday, the Connecticut Airport Authority held a news conference on holiday travel and safety precautions for passengers at Bradley International Airport.

The airport expects to see an increase in passengers next week as people travel for Thanksgiving, but travel will still be down around 65 percent from last year.

“While holiday travel is not anticipated to reach the levels of prior years, we have strong safety precautions in place to ensure the continued wellbeing of our passengers and the airport community,” Kevin Dillon, executive director of the CAA, said in a statement. “Certainly, traveling through Bradley International Airport this holiday season will not be the same this year. We ask passengers to plan ahead as much as possible and prepare themselves for what will be a different type of journey.”

All passengers, employees and visitors at Bradley Airport are required to wear face coverings while at the airport and passengers are reminded to bring a face covering with them when traveling.

The airport authority said they have added cleaning protocols in high-touchpoint areas of the terminal and Plexiglass shield barriers and physical distancing reminders are in place. Passengers are asked to maintain a safe physical distance from other individuals as much as possible while in the terminal.

On-site COVID-19 testing is available in baggage claim. Passengers who are interested in taking a test after they arrive at the airport can find more information on the airport’s website and are encouraged to pre-register through the lab administering the testing.

Parking at the airport has been consolidated, with parking available in the garage for a reduced daily rate of $8. Passengers can learn more on this website.

A select number of concession and retail locations are open. Passengers can find more information about the status of certain restaurants/shops on the airport’s website.

The airport authority asks passengers, when possible, to use a mobile boarding pass and consider traveling with carry-on luggage only, to follow CDC-issued guidelines when traveling, such as washing hands frequently – and consider bringing hand sanitizer with you.

Family and friends who are picking up passengers from Bradley International Airport during the Thanksgiving holiday week are encouraged to use the cell phone waiting lot on Light Lane while waiting for passengers to arrive and retrieve any luggage. Parking in the cell phone waiting lot is free.