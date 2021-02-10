Hartford Healthcare Set to Open Mass Vaccination Clinic in New Britain

Hartford Healthcare is hoping to get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 by opening a mass vaccination clinic in New Britain.

The health care network says currently they have the ability to offer 35,000 vaccines weekly, but expect capacity to increase to 75,000 with the opening of new facilities and vaccine availability.

A network of "mega centers" is set to open in the coming weeks, including one in New Britain at One Liberty Square. Wednesday leaders from the network as well as New Britain mayor Erin Stewart praised the planned opening of the facility.

“You can't increase the amount of people that are getting vaccinated if we’re not increasing the accessibility to the vaccination. And this is what’s going to happen here. We’re looking to increase that number of residents that are having accessibility to the vaccine tenfold when this location gets up and running” said Stewart.

The site is expected to open by March 1 and will operate on a by appointment basis for eligible Connecticut residents.