Health care

Hartford HealthCare and UnitedHealthcare reach agreement

Hartford Healthcare sign
NBC Connecticut

The contract between UnitedHealthcare and Hartford HealthCare was set to expire today and they have reached an agreement.

Hartford HealthCare said it has reached an agreement with UnitedHealthcare for patients to have uninterrupted access to its physicians, hospitals and services.

If the deal did not happen, Hartford HealthCare, the state’s largest health network, would have been considered out of network.

UnitedHealthcare said they reached a multiyear agreement.

“Hartford HealthCare and United Healthcare have reached an agreement that will ensure that United Healthcare members continue to have uninterrupted access to Hartford HealthCare’s physicians, hospitals and services. This is good news for our patients and communities, and allows us to continue our mission to improve the health and healing of all,” Hartford HealthCare said in a statement.

"UnitedHealthcare and Hartford Healthcare reached a multi-year agreement that ensures people enrolled in UnitedHealthcare employer-sponsored commercial and Medicare Advantage plans continued, uninterrupted network access to the health system," UnitedHealthcare said in a statement.

