Hartford HealthCare Will Give Update on COVID-19 Response

Hartford HealthCare will be giving an update this morning on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and discuss resources for people who are dealing with addiction at a time when people are required to maintain a social distance to stop the spread of the virus.

Hartford HealthCare will hold a briefing at 10 a.m.

Dr. Ajay Kumar, the Chief Clinical Officer for Hartford HealthCare, and Dr. Craig Allen, medical director for Rushford will speak.