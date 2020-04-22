hartford healthcare

Hartford HealthCare Will Give Update on COVID-19 Response

Hartford HealthCare will be giving an update this morning on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and discuss resources for people who are dealing with addiction at a time when people are required to maintain a social distance to stop the spread of the virus.

In addition to providing a daily update on how the health care system is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, health care officials will discuss substance abuse and opioid addiction resources for people who are struggling without face-to-face counseling.

Hartford HealthCare will hold a briefing at 10 a.m.

Dr. Ajay Kumar, the Chief Clinical Officer for Hartford HealthCare, and Dr. Craig Allen, medical director for Rushford will speak.

