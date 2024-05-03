Hartford hit-and-run victim's family grieves the loss of a father 

Ashley Davila Morales is the daughter of Gilbert Davila. She remembers her dad affectionately giving her the title ‘bodyguard,’ as a young child.

“He would put me on his shoulders, and that to me, I always took it to the heart,” Ashley said. “For me, for him to call me his bodyguard, like listen I’m too small to be your bodyguard."

As an adult, Ashley remembers her dad being right by her side, helping her through a divorce.

“He would always support me in everything, and he would keep me motivated like you got three beautiful kids, you got to push forward,” Davila said.

That support is now gone.

“I just ran out of time, really. I ran out of time with my dad,” Ashley said.

Gilbert, a father to six children and grandfather to thirteen grandchildren was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Thursday evening in Hartford near the intersection of Hamilton Street and Francis Avenue.

Ashley found out at the hospital her father had died.

“I start crying and I fall on the floor because I didn’t have my sisters there, they were trying to get down here,” Ashley said.

Gilbert was riding a bike when police say Cleveland Telfer struck him and left the scene.

Telfer is charged with evading responsibility involving death and failure to yield making a left turn.

According to a written statement given to detectives, Telfer said he heard a sound, like he ran something over and then saw a person on the ground.

He said in a statement:

“I didn’t see where the person came from. I was nervous, I was hungry, I was tired from work, so I left.”

The Davila family is left with so many questions as the investigation plays out.

“I don’t know what to believe, my dad wasn’t doing anything bad, he was just driving his bike and it was daylight,” Ashley said.

The family is raising funds to help during the difficult times.

Telfer faced a judge on Friday. His bond was lowered to $5,000 and he is expected back in court on May 31.

According to court officials, Telfer has been receiving mental health treatment.