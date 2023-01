Hartford Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2023 on New Year's Day.

The hospital said Logan Tyler Campbell was born at 3:44 a.m.

The baby weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces and is 22 inches long.

Hartford HealthCare

Logan's mom, Sara, of New Britain, was excited to welcome her first child.

“This new year brings new life and new beginnings," she said.