Hartford Hosts Double Dutch Olympians at Dunkin Donuts Park

Saturday was a jumping good time at Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford as double Dutch teams from all over the northeast came to participate in the Rapid Fire Two Double Dutch 2021 Competition.

"The sport had died here in the City of Hartford. I had the pleasure of bringing double Dutch back to the City of Hartford in 2018 as far as hosting my first state American double Dutch competition," said Lady Carrie McCrorey, Executive Director of Jahda Foundation CT Double Dutch.

McCrorey hosted the event and is thrilled to be bringing the sport to a new generation and to teach them the ropes.

"We are more than just coaches. We are moms to these kids, we’re mentors to these kids. We teach the kids life skills, we take the kids traveling," said McCrorey. "It’s about rhythm and listening to the rhythm of the ropes and beat."

The lessons are making a difference especially for those like 12-year-old Milan Johnson, whose fresh off her first AAU Junior Olympics.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"It was a really good experience for me," said Johnson.

The new Junior Olympian and her teammates just returned from Houston where they placed in several categories, but Johnson said the experience alone was an incredible time.

"I was excited, but then I was nervous like 'what if I don’t win,' but yeah I was excited. I was proud of myself for working hard," said Johnson. "It means a lot to me because it was my first time going to the Junior Olympics so it was a good opportunity for me."