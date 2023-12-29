Hartford is ready to ring in 2024 with First Night celebration

The City of Hartford is getting ready for a major party. The 35th annual First Night Hartford celebration will be held Sunday and the excitement is already starting to build.

Activities begin at 2 p.m. with locations around the capitol city running until midnight. A full schedule can be found here.

Organizers say this will be the biggest First Night party since before the pandemic.

“It’s slowly going back to that tradition where there’s lots of things to explore,” event organizer Jeff Devereux said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There will be 13 venues including Union Station, Wadsworth Atheneum and Bushnell Park.

Among the highlights is the Bushnell Park Carousel. The carousel is a destination that has been a New Year’s Eve tradition for generations.

“I look forward to seeing everybody even though it gets a little bit hectic in here,” the carousel’s Assistant Manager Loretta Robinson said. “It’s amazing. A great place to start out your new year.”

The Winterfest ice skating rink is one of the many free activities people can enjoy. As are the two firework shows - at 6 p.m. and midnight - set to light up the night sky.

“You can bring your kids to the early one and put them to bed and go back out for the late one,” joked Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

On Friday, preparations were in full swing. Tents were being assembled in Bushnell Park, very close to where the main stage will sit. Organizers promises the 35th annual First Night will be something to remember.

“It’s a bit of a highlight year for us and we’re hoping to bring it in with a few thousand of our closest friends,” Devereux said.

Some of the activities will require a First Night button. They are $12 for adults and $3 for children. They can be bought online or at any of the First Night venues.