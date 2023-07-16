Hartford jazz festival cancels Sunday show

The Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz is coming to an early end today due to rainy conditions and heavy flooding.
The festival, which kicked off on Thursday in Bushnell Park, will not continue for its final day Sunday, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced on Twitter earlier today.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue during the day. Along with the tornado threat to the state, a flood watch also continues for the threat of heavy rain.
