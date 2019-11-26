Hartford Juvenile Suspected in Several Car Thefts: Police

A juvenile from Hartford is accused of being involved in several car thefts in several towns and has been arrested, according to state police.

State police said that over the past few months, many towns in Connecticut, including Stafford, have been plagued by motor vehicle burglaries and motor vehicle thefts and many of the vehicles were left unlocked with the keys inside.

Staff from the Stafford Resident State Trooper’s Office have worked with other State Police troops, the Eastern District Major Crimes Squad and local police departments and they said suspects have been identified and stolen property has been recovered.

On Thursday, Nov. 21, a juvenile from Hartford was arrested as a result of involvement in several of these cases, which spanned multiple towns and jurisdictions, state police said.

Charges against the juvenile include theft of a motor vehicle, criminal mischief and larceny and police said more arrests are expected.

They urge people not to leave keys in your vehicle, to remove valuables from your vehicle or secure them in the trunk or other locked compartment, to lock your vehicle doors and to lock the doors to your house.

If you see something or someone acting suspicious in your neighborhood, call the police.