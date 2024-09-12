Hartford launches city-wide discount program for college students

In partnership with local businesses, the Hartford Chamber of Commerce launched its College Kickbacks program on Wednesday. The program offers a city-wide discount to college students in Connecticut.

Over 30 businesses in Hartford are participating to offer students discounts in entertainment, retail, beauty, dining, fitness and more.

Rory Gale is the owner of Hartford Prints, a gift shop on Pratt Street.

“It’s so great we have so many amazing colleges and institutions here in Hartford and in Connecticut,” the Hartford native said. “We want to show our students how much we care for them.”

Gale’s store is offering a 10% discount to students.

“Being accessible and being a city that’s like a true college town is something that Hartford has really been working on,” Gale said. “And being part of this discount program is just elevating that in a huge way.”

To qualify for the discount, students must be enrolled in a college, university or community college based in Connecticut and present a valid student ID at participating businesses.

“That sounds amazing,” Jayden Ankrah, a student at UConn Hartford, said. “That’s good for students, because sometimes we don’t have as much money as we need.”

Ankrah said he occasionally likes to buy deli sandwiches and will look into the program. Another student that commutes from New Haven said fellow students struggle with the city’s cost.

“A lot of them can’t afford to live here,” Droe said. “Or just can’t afford to eat here. Lots of them are broke, basically.”

Students interested in the discounts can visit the Hartford Chamber of Commerce website for the full list of discounts.