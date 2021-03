Governor Ned Lamont will join Mayor Luke Bronin and several other officials to announce plans to vaccinate educators and staff in Hartford Thursday.

The state has partnered up with Saint Francis Hospital and Hartford Public Schools in hopes of vaccinating teachers and staff at several schools over the next two days.

The 9 a.m. conference will be held at Saint Francis.

