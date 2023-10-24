Hartford man accused of taking part in scam targeting seniors in Wisconsin

A 26-year-old Hartford man is accused of taking part in a scam targeting elderly people in Wisconsin and claiming that a relative had been arrested and needed money for bail.

He and others are accused of stealing around $200,000 over a span of five days and a federal grand jury in Wisconsin has charged him with conspiring to commit wire fraud, according to the United States Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Wisconsin.

The United States Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Wisconsin said the Hartford man and others called elderly people between Oct. 24 and 28, 2022, and claimed that one of the victim’s relatives had been arrested after a crash and needed money for bail, then they traveled throughout Wisconsin to pick up the cash in person.

A federal grand jury in Wisconsin returned the indictment on Oct. 11.

According to the indictment, the co-conspirators impersonated attorneys or judges, provided victims with false file or case numbers and warned them that there was “a gag order” in their relative’s court case and their relative could face additional consequences if the victim told anyone about the situation, the news release from the United States Attorney’s Office says.

It also says victims were instructed to go to their financial institutions to withdraw cash and to give the financial institution a false reason for the withdrawal.