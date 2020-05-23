Hartford

Hartford Man Arrested After Fatal Crash

Hartford Police

A Hartford man was arrested following a fatal car crash that happened on May 17.

Officers initially responded to a serious car crash involving two cars at the intersection of Washington Street and Retreat Avenue in Hartford.

The driver of the car that was hit was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

Local

willington 51 mins ago

‘Armed and Dangerous’ Suspect in Willington Attack is a UConn Student: School Official

East Haven 2 hours ago

Man Arrested After Fleeing Scene of Accident in East Haven

A passenger in the back seat of the same car was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Eladio LeBron, 44, died at the hospital the following day.

Police arrested 26-year-old Jayquan Hemingway after investigating the incident. Hemingway was uninjured in the crash, according to police.

Video evidence shows Hemingway traveling northbound on Washington Street, failing to stop at a red light and then striking the other car which was crossing the intersection westbound, police said.

Detectives from the Crime Scene Division responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.

Hemingway faces charges including driving under the influence, first degree reckless endangerment, failure to obey a traffic signal and second and third degree assault.

Hemingway was released on May 17 after posting a $300,000 bond. Police said charges will be updated.

This article tagged under:

HartfordHartford Policefatal crash
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us