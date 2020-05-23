Hartford Man Arrested After Fatal Crash

A Hartford man was arrested following a fatal car crash that happened on May 17.

Officers initially responded to a serious car crash involving two cars at the intersection of Washington Street and Retreat Avenue in Hartford.

The driver of the car that was hit was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

A passenger in the back seat of the same car was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Eladio LeBron, 44, died at the hospital the following day.

Police arrested 26-year-old Jayquan Hemingway after investigating the incident. Hemingway was uninjured in the crash, according to police.

Video evidence shows Hemingway traveling northbound on Washington Street, failing to stop at a red light and then striking the other car which was crossing the intersection westbound, police said.

Detectives from the Crime Scene Division responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation.

Hemingway faces charges including driving under the influence, first degree reckless endangerment, failure to obey a traffic signal and second and third degree assault.

Hemingway was released on May 17 after posting a $300,000 bond. Police said charges will be updated.