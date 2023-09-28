Hartford

Hartford man arrested for exposing himself to child riding bike: police

NBC Connecticut

Hartford police have arrested a man accused of touching himself while in plain sight of a child riding his bike a few months ago.

Authorities said they've arrested a man in his 50s after receiving a complaint that he exposed himself to a child on Mapleton Street.

The incident happened on July 5. Detectives arrested the man without incident on Thursday after a warrant for his arrest was signed. He faces charges including risk of injury to a minor and breach of peace, and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.

