Hartford Man Arrested in Connection to Homicide From 2017

Hartford police have arrested a man in connection to a homicide that happened more than two years ago.

Officers were called to 75 Sumner Street on July 26, 2017, after getting a report of a shooting.

A man, later identified as Jordan Williams, was found with a single gunshot wound to the chest, police said. He was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Hartford Police Department Major Crimes Division and Crime Scene Division responded and assumed control of the investigation.

For the next two and a half years, authorities said police continued investigating the murder of Williams.

On January 10, 2020, detectives secured an arrest warrant for 31-year-old Javon Boderick, of Hartford. He is facing charges including murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

On Saturday, officers said members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and Hartford Police Department Violent Crimes Unit found Boderick and took him into custody. He is being held on $1.5 million bond.