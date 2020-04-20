Hartford Man Killed After Crashing Into House, Vehicle Fire in Bloomfield

A Hartford man has died after police said he crashed his car into a house and his vehicle caught on fire in Bloomfield

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and East Burnham Street around 9:45 a.m. after getting a report of a car into a house.

When police arrived, they said they learned the vehicle had caught on fire due to the accident. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and remove the driver.

EMS at the scene said the driver of the vehicle, identified as a 33-year-old man from Hartford, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Investigators believe it was a single-vehicle accident. Police said the vehicle was driving east on East Burnham Street and failed to negotiate a turn northbound onto Greenwood Avenue when the house was hit.

The house was hit on its northwest corner and sustained severe damage. There was one person in the home at the time of the collision. The person was able to exit the home without incident and was not injured, according to officers.

The building inspector responded to the scene to evaluate the home as crews work to remove the vehicle.

The North Central Municipal Accident Reconstruction Squad is investigating the accident.

Greenwood Avenue is shut down at East Euclid Street with no southbound traffic and East Burnham Street is shut down at Coventry Street with no eastbound traffic.