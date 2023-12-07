Hartford man killed in crash on Route 2 in East Hartford

A 58-year-old Hartford man has died after a crash on Route 2 in East Hartford on Wednesday night.

State police said Curtis Waters, 58, of Hartford, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox on Route 2 East, which is a one-lane road, near Exit 2, when he went through a guardrail and down the embankment, then hit a tree.

Waters was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, state police said. The crash happened at 9:42 p.m.

They are investigating the crash and ask anyone who has information to call Trooper Luby at Troop H at 860-534-1000 or email charles.luby@ct.gov.

If your vehicle has a dashcam and you were driving through the area at the time of the crash, state police ask that you contact Trooper Luby.