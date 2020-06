A Hartford man has died after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 91 North in Meriden on Sunday evening.

State police said 42-year-old David Mendoza, of Hartford, was driving a Yamaha motorcycle and collided with a Ford Focus near exit 17 just after 7:15 p.m.

No one in the Ford Focus had any apparent injuries, according to state police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Hart at 203-393-4200.