Hartford man killed on Cabot Street remembered during vigil

By Jeremy Chen

Calling for justice. That’s what the family of a Hartford man killed in a shooting earlier this month is looking for. They were at a vigil Saturday afternoon remembering his life.

“That was my favorite uncle. He was the love of my life. I miss him. I wish he was with me by my side,” the nephew of 39-year-old Jose Jesus Cortez said.

The pain still remains for the family. Cortez’s life remembered during a vigil with candles and pictures.

“He’s in a better place than he was in right now,” the nephew said.

Cortez was found dead inside a car on Cabot Street last Sunday evening. The death marking the second homicide of the year in Hartford.

His sister Jackie, who did not want her face on camera, says he was a father to nine kids.

“Jose was a lovable person. Very funny. Everybody loved him,” she said.

A moment of mourning led to a call for action. The family wanted the shooter to be held responsible.

“If you see something, say something,” Jackie said.

The nephew making it clear there would be accountability.

“Whoever took him out, we’re going to get our payback,” he said.

Police says they’re still looking for shooter. Anyone with information about who may have been responsible for the shooting is being asked to contact Hartford police.

