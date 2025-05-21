Hartford man to receive honorary diploma 57 years later

A Hartford man will get an honorary diploma from Hartford High School, 57 years after he was set to graduate.

Gerlad Fothergill Jr. says he was a month-and-a -half from graduating when he said he was expelled for walking out of school the day after the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination.

Hartford’s Board of Education voted unanimously to grant him an honorary diploma at a meeting Tuesday night.

“A great disservice and injustice was done on behalf of Mr. Fothergill,” said Kory Mills, Hartford Board of Education Secretary. “The Board cannot undo the past, but this is just one small attempt, to make amends.”

The Board said Hartford High has agreed to let him participate in graduation in June.

Fothergill said he still wants to know why he was expelled. He believes it was because he was a member of the Black Panther Party.

“Everything was set to go across that stage until then. He kicked a few of us out and stopped the process. I just really want answers, I want closure,” he said.