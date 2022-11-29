Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin has announced that he will not seek another term.
Bronin said it was a decision he wrestled with and thought about it for a while.
“I’m so grateful for the chance to do work that I love for this city that I love for the last seven years. Together, we’ve made Hartford stronger. But today I’m announcing that I won’t be running for a third term next year. It’s time to pass the baton,” Bronin posted on Twitter.
You can watch his video below.
