Hartford mayor-elect Arunan Arulampalam announces transition committee

Arunan Arulampalam will become the new mayor in Hartford at the start of 2024.

“I am feeling really good,” Hartford mayor-elect Arunan Arulampalam said.

On Tuesday night, Arulampalam celebrated a victory in the polls. The next morning, he got to work.

“A transition is a real effort to, real opportunity to have conversations and dream about what the city could look like for the next four to eight years,” Arulampalam said.

The mayor-elect announced a transition committee to help the exchange of power and to ensure a successful start to the new administration.

"I feel as optimistic and confident about this city's future as I have ever felt," Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said.

Included in the group is House Speaker Matt Ritter, State Treasurer Chief of Staff Andréa Comer and Hartford Foundation President Jay Williams.

“I think the three of us are taking charge of the task very much to heart, to help Arunan get his administration up and running to make sure people feel heard,” Ritter said.

“They are people who care deeply about the city of Hartford, who love the city, who know the residents, who have thought creatively about solutions for the city and who I am fortunate to call friends,” Arulampalam said.

The committee will be tasked with helping Arulampalam’s administration be prepared with policy ideas and coordinate public hearings. They created a website to hear from Hartford residents.

“We are just looking forward to hearing from folks, and developing the kind of policies that are meaningful and impactful for the city and its residents,” Comer said.

Residents will also have a seat at the table.

“I still don’t know which group I am going to be on, but what is for sure and certain, is making sure the young voice and Latino voice is heard at that group level,” Yahaira Ecribano of Hartford said.

Arulampalam said a more robust plan regarding the transition committee will be announced later this week.