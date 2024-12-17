Hartford mayor reveals list of ‘problem landlords' in the city

Putting problem landlords on notice in Hartford. The mayor revealed a list of landlords Monday he says violated the city’s housing code multiple times, including one the city is looking to get prosecuted for dragging their feet on repairs.

“We just want this to be over. It’s been a long four months,” Marisol Navarro, a Concord Hills Apartments tenant, said.

She’s tired of the uncertainty of where she will live next month. Navarro is one of about 30 households still in temporary housing after a fire in August at the Concord Hills Apartments in Hartford.

Navarro and other tenants have been frustrated with their landlord Greyhill Group for delays in repairs to the point they protested in front of their offices in New York City last week. They’ve also pushed Mayor Arunan Arulampalam to take forceful action against the landlord.

“The city makes Greyhill accountable, make them fix the apartments so we can return and go back to our happy place,” Navarro said.

On Monday, Arulamapalam announced the city would seek criminal charges against Greyhill Group through the State’s Attorney’s Office, saying it violated the city’s housing ordinances.

“There will be consequences, there will be accountability, and we will hold you to account,” he said.

The mayor also revealed a list of three out-of-state landlords he said have not been taking care of the buildings or tenants. That includes PAXE properties, which is owned by Aron Puretz of New York.

The city said multiple PAXE properties had to be vacated due to unsafe conditions, with 13 buildings in foreclosure and/or receivership.

The city also said landlord Moshe Grossbard of New York had notices for violating building codes, with liens on multiple properties for unpaid fines.

Finally, Whitehead Estates LLC, owned by Bishop Lamor Whitehead of New Jersey, had 24 units condemned by the city for no heat or water. Whitehead is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence after being convicted on fraud charges.

“If you don't shape up, we are going to drive you out of the city. We're going to make it hard for you to do business,” Arulampalam said.

Navarro said it sends a clear message that enough is enough when it comes to treating tenants right.

“Landlords in the state of Connecticut need to know that they cannot play with peoples' lives,” she said.

Arulampalam also said Greyhill Group threatened to sue him in his personal capacity over comments he made about the dispute over repairs at Concord Hills.

NBC Connecticut reached out to the attorneys representing Greyhill Group for comment, but didn’t hear back.