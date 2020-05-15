Hartford Mayor to Announce Outdoor Activity Permits for Restaurants, Retail

With days to go before some Connecticut businesses start to reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to close, the mayor of Hartford will be announcing an online outdoor activities permit for restaurants and retailers.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will make the announcement when he holds his COVID-19 news conference at 3:15 p.m., along with Health Director Liany Arroyo and Fire Chief and Director of Emergency Management Reginald Freeman.

Hartford businesses that are eligible to reopen on May 20 can apply for outdoor eating, outdoor alcohol, outdoor retail activity and outdoor signage permits, and businesses that have existing permits for those activities and are not expanding them do not have to apply, according to a news release from the mayor’s office.

“We’ve created a streamlined, one-stop application for eligible businesses that want to reopen with expanded outdoor operations on May 20th,” Bronin said in a statement. “Part of striking the right balance between protecting public health and facilitating our economic recovery is clear communication with businesses, and this application lays out what standards restaurants and retailers have to meet to operate outdoors as safely as possible.”

The mayor said the city wanted to make the process simple, quick and clear so businesses can expand outdoor operations in a safe and responsible way, but the city will also be taking enforcement responsibilities seriously.