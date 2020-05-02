Hartford Works to Make It Easier for Residents to Get COVID-19 Tests

Hartford is making it easier for residents to get tested for coronavirus as more than 1,100 cases are reported in the city.

Mayor Luke Bronin said anyone who has mild symptoms or anyone who thinks they may have been exposed even if they have no symptoms can now almost always get tested for COVID-19.

"If you need a test, you can almost certainly get one now," said Mayor Luke Bronin during a tele-town hall meeting on Saturday.

If you need to get tested, you can either go through a hospital or call your doctor and coordinate it through them.

Hartford Hospital has a hotline to help residents get an appointment to get a test. Residents can call (860) 972-8100 for more information.

Residents who do not have access to transportation can also call 311 to get free transportation. Bronin said a free transportation service can pick residents up at their home and bring them to the testing site and back.

The city has already opened a mobile testing site in Hartford.

According to Bronin, the city is working to open a new semi-permanent testing site, which will most likely be in the city's north end. The exact location has not been announced.

A smaller rapid testing facility with CVS is also expected to open in the city. Bronin did not released details on the facility.

So far, there are more than 1,100 cases of coronavirus in Hartford including four firefighters and 90 people have died, city officials said.

Bronin said 365 Hartford residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 at some point during the pandemic.

You can see the full tele-town hall on Mayor Bronin's Facebook page here.