Hartford Mayor to Holding Briefing on COVID-19, City Budget

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin will be holding a briefing on Monday afternoon to give an update on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and he will also release his budget plan.

Bronin will give a briefing at 3:15 p.m.

His office said the mayor’s recommended budget has no increase in the property tax rate and includes a reduction in revenue estimates by about $5 million in response to the uncertain fiscal impact of coronavirus.

His office said budgeted expenditures are around 1 percent lower than last year.