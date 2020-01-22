Hartford Mayor to Nominate Interim Police Chief for Top Job

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said he plans to nominate interim police chief Jason Thody to serve as the next chief of police.

“After many conversations in the community and a lot of deliberation over the past few weeks, I have come to the conclusion that our city and our police department would benefit more from continuity than from another change in leadership right now,” Bronin said in an emailed statement.

“I’ve worked closely with Interim Chief Thody over the past nine months, and I’ve seen his willingness to tackle tough issues openly and honestly, his commitment to building a culture of professionalism and accountability, and most of all, his personal commitment to the Hartford community and to the spirit of community policing,” Bronin added.

Thody has been a member of the Hartford Police Department for more than two decades, starting as a cadet in 1996, according to Bronin.

“I’ve spent my entire adult life proudly serving the City of Hartford, and it would be the honor of a lifetime to lead our police department,” Thody said in a statement.

Thody's nomination is subject to the city council's confirmation.

“Should I be confirmed, it’s my commitment that I will continue to work with the community, city leaders and our officers to improve the department, better engage with our residents, and expand the ways we serve our city. I have witnessed the department make great strides over the years, and I believe we can build on that foundation, with the help of our partners, to improve public safety and public trust in our police department," Thody added.

Bronin said he plans to hold a town hall next week to discuss Thody's nomination and hear from residents what they want to see from the police department in the future.