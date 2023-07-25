Hartford mother's death putting focus on domestic violence issues

A family continues to mourn the death of a mother. Hartford Police say a 64-year-old woman was shot and killed by her boyfriend last week on Oakland Terrace.

It’s putting a focus on victims of domestic violence.

“It’s still surreal. It still doesn’t feel like this is true. I’m like having a bad dream, " said Nikia Wallace.

Wallace is still processing the death of her aunt, 64-year-old Carolyn Williams. Her family and friends gathering at a Mothers United against Violence vigil Tuesday night. Many holding candles and sharing prayers while remembering someone who worked as an admin at St. Francis Hospital.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“She was a hardworking woman. She lived and worked her whole life to provide for her son,” Wallace said.

Hartford Police say Williams was shot and killed by her boyfriend, 63-year-old Lance Logan, during a domestic incident last week. Wallace says the couple knew each other for several decades.

“It’s kind of hard to trust. It’s like you’ve known someone your whole life, but you don’t really know them,” Wallace said.

Police say Logan has a protective order against him although it wasn’t Williams who filed. Dr. Christine Cocchiola, a domestic abuse prevention expert, says the order itself is telling.

“It tells me there’s a pattern of behavior,” she said.

She says domestic violence can manifest in people who recently entered relationships or are seen as trusted members of the family.

“They show up as typical healthy human beings when actually they need to exert power over others,” Cocchiola said.

Cocchiola said any victim of an abusive relationship should recognize the signs.

“If something doesn’t feel right, it probably isn’t right,” she said.

Wallace said it was clear her aunt wanted to leave her relationship and wants other victims to not be afraid to speak up to someone.

“Just one person that can help you to reach out to others to try to take you up and see that you can do better than this person,” she said.

Logan faces murder and assault charges and is due in court on Aug. 7.