Hartford motorist arrested for driving at more than 130 mph

Police say they found the man who drove at upwards of 130 mph through the Hartford area and eluded two motor vehicle stop attempts by state troopers back in May.

Justin Keith Davenport, 38, of Hartford, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation that identified him as the alleged driver in the incident.

Davenport was allegedly behind the wheel of a BMW sedan on May 31 when a state trooper observed the vehicle traveling recklessly at more than 130 mph on Route 2 westbound in Colchester. Police say Davenport allegedly drove through Colchester, Glastonbury and East Hartford at high speeds.

The trooper followed the driver, who appeared not to notice the police vehicle until the trooper activated his emergency lights, according to police. The officer allegedly attempted to pull Davenport over when he slowed down in a construction area near westbound exit 5.

Instead of pulling over, police say Davenport allegedly accelerated away from the trooper's car. He allegedly hit a concrete construction barrier, entered the active construction zone and drove recklessly through it. Police did not engage in a pursuit.

Shortly after the initial interaction between police and the driver, a trooper noticed the BMW at a red light on Founder's Bridge in Hartford. Police say they attempted to stop Davenport's vehicle using a stop stick, a device used to disable vehicles traveling at high speeds by deflating their tires.

After the stop stick popped one of the BMW's tires, state police attempted a second motor vehicle stop. Davenport allegedly accelerated and continued into downtown Hartford. Police say they once again did not engage in a pursuit.

Davenport was released on $25,000 bond Wednesday following his arrest. He is being charged with reckless driving, disobeying a signal of an officer and interfering with an officer. Davenport is set to appear in a Hartford courtroom on July 28.