Hartford Mural Will Be Tallest in New England

Beautifying Hartford’s skyline while spreading happiness. That’s the aim behind a gigantic mural being painted in Hartford right now.

Over the next several months, the Greater Hartford Arts council has commissioned several murals in the city as part of a project called, “Hartford Creates.” One of those murals will be 18-stories high, currently being painted on Morgan Street.

“I love it,” said Hanna Farris, who lives nearby the Millennium apartment building where the painting is being done. “I mean the side of that building was just so plain and not great to look at.”

Soon, the ordinary concrete building walls will showcase a boy releasing fireflies. Metaphorically, spreading light.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“We wanted this to symbolize a sense of hope. A sense of inspiration,” said lead artist Michael Rice.

“I think it’s just more about positivity. Hopefully spreading joy,” said fellow artist Chris Gann.

Using over 800 cans of spray paint and 40 gallons of regular paint, Rice and Gann are going to great heights to realize this vision. The 18-story mural will be the tallest in New England. Its creation requires talent and courage.

“A lot of people keep asking me if it’s scary,” said Rice. “I’ve never really had much of a problem with heights, so I guess no. It’s very peaceful up there.”

The project is only a small part of a city-wide arts initiative.

“It creates a vibrant community that we all live in and can be proud of and come around art,” said Amanda Roy of the Greater Hartford Art’s Council.

Through “Hartford Creates,” $750,000 is being invested into several murals, sculptures and other creative outlets around Hartford. It's all being paid for with American Rescue fund money.

“We don’t view arts and culture as a nice to have. It’s a must have,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin. “It’s central to our economic recovery and it’s essential to what makes us great as a city.”

The mural may be essential to providing a more colorful impression.

“We hope it is inspiring others,” said Gann. “We hope it is spreading joy for real.”

According to RiseUp for Arts, which helped facilitate the Morgan Street Mural, that mural is estimated to cost $100,000 with half being paid for by the building’s owner. It’s expected to be completed in June.