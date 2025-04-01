Crime and Courts

Hartford man charged with murder-for-hire in Vermont

Police lights
NBC Connecticut

A Hartford man has been charged with murder-for-hire in Vermont.

The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont said a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a 43-year-old Hartford, Connecticut man with murder-for-hire and distribution of fentanyl, cocaine and cocaine base.

Federal officials said law enforcement was working with a confidential informant who met with him five times between February and March -- three in Massachusetts and two in Brattleboro, Vermont -- to make controlled purchases of drugs.

In Vermont, the suspect sold the confidential informant cocaine and fentanyl during one meetup and cocaine, cocaine base and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

During one of the Massachusetts buys, the suspect asked the confidential informant if they would be willing to kill a man who had disrespected and stolen from him and offered $10,000 for the man’s death, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, then he provided additional details about the man and the plan for the murder.

He is also accused of paying the confidential information a $1,000 deposit in Vermont for the murder by canceling a drug debt.

He was taken into custody after that buy.

