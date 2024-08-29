Hartford

Hartford named most expensive place to live in the US, report says

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

If you think the Hartford is an expensive place to live, you're not alone.

A new report from the U.S. News and World Report names Hartford, Connecticut, as the most expensive place to live in the country.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The report is based on the median gross rent and annual housing costs for mortgage-paying homeowners.

Hartford requires the most wealth to live comfortably, the report determined.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The City of Hartford said housing affordability is a challenge, just like it is in other areas of the state.

“Like other cities in Connecticut, housing affordability is a challenge we’re working to meet head-on by investing in affordable housing and homeownership opportunities for our residents. At the same time, costs of living are a fraction of what they are in other major cities, which is one reason almost half of our new downtown residents are from either New York or Boston," city officials said in a statement.

"The data for this report does not match the reality of what we’re seeing on the ground in Hartford," the statement reads.

Local

Bridgeport 2 hours ago

Pedestrian crash on Route 8 in Bridgeport causes exit and ramp closures

Plymouth 3 hours ago

Town of Plymouth unintentionally sends over $200K to scammers

The report names Los Angeles, California, as the second most expensive place to live and Miami, Florida, as the third.

New Haven was named the fourth most expensive place to live, the report said.

See what cities ranked in the top 25 most expensive places to live here.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us