Hartford named most expensive place to live in the US, report says

If you think the Hartford is an expensive place to live, you're not alone.

A new report from the U.S. News and World Report names Hartford, Connecticut, as the most expensive place to live in the country.

The report is based on the median gross rent and annual housing costs for mortgage-paying homeowners.

Hartford requires the most wealth to live comfortably, the report determined.

The City of Hartford said housing affordability is a challenge, just like it is in other areas of the state.

“Like other cities in Connecticut, housing affordability is a challenge we’re working to meet head-on by investing in affordable housing and homeownership opportunities for our residents. At the same time, costs of living are a fraction of what they are in other major cities, which is one reason almost half of our new downtown residents are from either New York or Boston," city officials said in a statement.

"The data for this report does not match the reality of what we’re seeing on the ground in Hartford," the statement reads.

The report names Los Angeles, California, as the second most expensive place to live and Miami, Florida, as the third.

New Haven was named the fourth most expensive place to live, the report said.

