Hartford, New Haven Ranked Among Best 150 Places to Live in the U.S.

U.S. News & World Report has ranked the 150 best places to live in the U.S. and two Connecticut cities made the list.

Hartford ranks 52 and New Haven ranks 111.

Hartford, CT

U.S. News & World Report highlighted Hartford’s “many cultural gems hidden amid rolling hills and wooded neighborhoods.”

It put a spotlight on the historic architecture and said the state's capital city "has a lot to offer, both old and new."

New Haven, CT

U.S. News & World Report called New Haven the cultural capital of Connecticut.

The publication says, “New England charm and global cosmopolitanism combine in this small, livable seaside metropolitan area.”

To make the list, each community had to “have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life,” according to the rankings.

Boulder, Colorado ranked at number one.

Locations in the region that made the list are:

Maine

8: Portland, Maine

Massachusetts

31: Boston

83: Worcester

109: Springfield

New York

45: Albany

63: Syracuse

70: Buffalo

72: Rochester

118: New York City, NY

New Hampshire

67: Manchester

Rhode Island

106: Providence

New Jersey

117: Trenton

