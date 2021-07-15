Connecticut real estate

Hartford, New Haven Ranked Among Best 150 Places to Live in the U.S.

U.S. News & World Report has ranked the 150 best places to live in the U.S. and two Connecticut cities made the list.

Hartford ranks 52 and New Haven ranks 111.

Hartford, CT

U.S. News & World Report highlighted Hartford’s “many cultural gems hidden amid rolling hills and wooded neighborhoods.”

HARTFORD SKYLINE2
NBC Connecticut

It put a spotlight on the historic architecture and said the state's capital city "has a lot to offer, both old and new."

New Haven, CT

U.S. News & World Report called New Haven the cultural capital of Connecticut.

new haven green generic
NBC Connecticut

The publication says, “New England charm and global cosmopolitanism combine in this small, livable seaside metropolitan area.”

To make the list, each community had to “have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life,” according to the rankings.

Boulder, Colorado ranked at number one.

Locations in the region that made the list are:

Maine

8: Portland, Maine

Massachusetts

31: Boston
83: Worcester
109: Springfield

New York

45: Albany
63: Syracuse
70: Buffalo
72: Rochester
118: New York City, NY

New Hampshire

67: Manchester

Rhode Island

106: Providence

New Jersey

117: Trenton

