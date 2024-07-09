Hartford Night Gym gives kids a chance to explore new sports

Kids across Hartford got the chance to escape the heat Monday and still get lots of physical activity. It’s all thanks to a new program called Hartford Night Gym.

Four public gyms are opening up their doors on summer evenings, giving kids access to athletic training and all the benefits the facilities have to offer.

From dribbling down the court to pushing through the finish line, hundreds of kids are honing their athletic talents or picking up a new sport during Hartford Gym Night.

“I want to work on myself and get better at basketball,” Christian Lee, 12, said.

More than 470 Hartford kids are registered for the free six week program, run by the non-profit Active City.

During weekday open gym from 4 to 8 p.m., those kids can choose to train in basketball, soccer, softball, football, volleyball and much more.

Seventh grader Mason Valacheryil, a competitive lacrosse player, is now trying out track for the first time.

“Track can help get better at other sports, you know, because a lot of sports have a lot to do with running,” Valacheryil, 11, said.

Hartford Night Gym is open to kids who live in Hartford or attend schools. Although Valacheryil lives in Middletown, he goes to school in Hartford and so he is eligible. His parents say the 30-minute drive will not stop him from coming back to the track.

“We think it's worth it, because, one, it keeps him in shape for his upcoming lacrosse season in the fall and his current season, and it also keeps him active and motivated,” Marilyn Jose, Valacheryil’s mom, said.

The kids are learning from coaches like Dwayne Thomas, a high school track coach who is getting athletes involved at a young age.

“I think it's great to give these kids an opportunity, because a lot of times they are interested in many sports,” Thomas said.

The program opens up the possibility of joining a school team in the future, even one day getting a scholarship, Thomas says.

Also, opening up the gym doors means air conditioning.

“It's very good. If it was outside, I would probably die right now,” Lee said.

It is one amenity families can access through Hartford Night Gym.

“Use the facilities, be able to use their laundromat,” Thomas said. “So it gives them access to a lot that they're not able to have at home sometimes.”

Hartford kids between 6 and 18 are still encouraged to register. They can do so on the Active City website.