Hartford Officials to Provide Update on Reopening of Dillon Stadium

Hartford city officials will give an update this afternoon on reopening Dillon Stadium, home of the Hartford Athletic soccer team.

Mayor Luke Bronin, Health Director Liany Arroyo and Hartford Athletic will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m.

The mayor’s office said the stadium is opening at 25 percent capacity and with social distancing measures in place. 

Residents and community groups are allowed to use the stadium by reserving it through the MyRec system, according to the mayor’s office, and the city will work with those groups on safety protocols.

