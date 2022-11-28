Hartford Police Arrest Man Accused of Killing Person in Shooting, Crash

Police have arrested a man that's accused of shooting a person and causing a car crash in Hartford in September.

Officers were called to Hillside Avenue just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 13 after getting a ShotSpotter activation with multiple rounds.

While heading to the scene, police said they got a call from a neighbor about a car crashing into multiple parked vehicles about a block south. When officers arrived to the scene, they said they found a man shot inside of a vehicle.

The man, later identified as 28-year-old Jose Arriaga, of Hartford, was unresponsive on scene, was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

On Monday, police arrested 45-year-old Donald Parker, of Hartford, in connection to the killing. He faces charges including murder, conspiracy to commit murder and criminal possession of a firearm, according to police.

Investigators said they developed a suspect as a result of their investigation. Probable cause was established and he was taken into custody in East Hartford without incident.

The incident remains under investigation.