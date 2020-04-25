Hartford Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Held Online Buyer at Gunpoint, Stole Money

Hartford Police are warning residents to be careful when meeting up for online transactions after a man claiming to be a seller on the Letgo app allegedly held a gun to a buyer and demanded their money.

The incident happened at approximately 2:41 p.m. on April 21 in the area of Mahl Avenue and Main Street.

The buyer alleged he was approached by a man claiming to be the seller and was held at gunpoint. The alleged seller took $450 from the buyer and fled the area on foot.

Officers said they found and arrested the alleged seller after chasing him on foot.

The alleged seller was identified as 19-year-old Shamar Claitietty-Cannon, of Hartford.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

It was later discovered that the alleged seller was a suspect in a similar robbery days earlier. The robbery was also facilitated through the "Letgo" app.

The Hartford Police Department has designated parking spaces in front of the public safety complex to be used for online meet-up transactions.