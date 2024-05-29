Hartford police arrest suspect in fatal shooting last August

Police have arrested a suspect in a homicide in Hartford last summer.

Police said they found the victim, 33-year-old Angel Martinez, of Hartford, just after 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14 when they responded to a ShotSpotter alert from the area of Granby Street and Tower Avenue.

He had been shot and he died at the scene.

Police said a crime scene was found in the area of 205 Lyme St.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and investigated and Brian Jones, 28, of Hartford, was identified as a suspect.

He was taken into custody on Wednesday and has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

Jones is being held on a $800,000 bond.