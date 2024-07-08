Hartford

Hartford police arrest suspect in weekend shooting that left woman in critical condition

NBC Connecticut

Police have made an arrest in a weekend shooting that left a woman in critical condition.

The Hartford Police Violent Crimes Unit arrested 37-year-old Chuncy Webb Sunday evening in connection with the shooting on Charter Oak Place earlier that day.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Officers initially responded to Charter Oak Place just before 2 a.m. Sunday and found a woman in her 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was rushed to the hospital where she remains in critical condition, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Detectives determined the shooting to be the result of domestic violence.

Webb is charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, and negligent storage of a firearm. He is being held on $875,000 bond.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us