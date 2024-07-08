Hartford police arrest suspect in weekend shooting that left woman in critical condition

Police have made an arrest in a weekend shooting that left a woman in critical condition.

The Hartford Police Violent Crimes Unit arrested 37-year-old Chuncy Webb Sunday evening in connection with the shooting on Charter Oak Place earlier that day.

Officers initially responded to Charter Oak Place just before 2 a.m. Sunday and found a woman in her 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.

She was rushed to the hospital where she remains in critical condition, according to police.

Detectives determined the shooting to be the result of domestic violence.

Webb is charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, and negligent storage of a firearm. He is being held on $875,000 bond.